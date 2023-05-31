Digital Week – May 30

“What makes a Vermeer a Vermeer?” is the question that opens Suzanne Raes’ meticulously observed documentary, which examines the enigmatic painter on the eve of the largest Vermeer exhibition ever mounted (now at Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum through June 4). Curators Gregor Weder and Pieter Roelofs hope to acquire as many Vermeers as they can, and Raes follows them through Europe and the U.S. as they visit other museums. Raes also documents the grunt work behind the scenes, as personnel prepares the galleries for the upcoming show and closely analyze certain works that have come into possession with the high-powered tools available to them. But for all its painstaking depiction of the legwork needed to put together the exhibit, the film shows the esteem, even love, that art experts feel for Vermeer. There are touching reminiscences by Weder and painter/Vermeer expert Jonathan Janson about the first (Weder) and most recent (Janson) times they saw a new Vermeer painting. Both men get so emotional that they must stop speaking and compose themselves, since the memories still have a powerful hold on them. And that’s what Vermeer’s art still does to viewers.