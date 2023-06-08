Digital Week – June 7

Probably the seminal rock music graphic design team, Hipgnosis—founded by Storm Thorgerson and Audrey Powell in the late ‘60s—designed some of the most famous album covers of all-time, like Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” and “Wish You Were Here”; Led Zeppelin’s “Houses of the Holy” and “Presence”; and Wings’ “Venus and Mars” and “Band on the Run.” Director Anton Corbijn’s loving reminiscence of the team features a poignant new interview with Powell and an archival one with Thorgerson, who died in 2013. Also along for the ride—which includes wondrous vintage video footage and photographs of their many collaborations, the most memorable of which may be the infamous Pink Floyd “Animals” cover shoot—are the surviving Floyd members (David Gilmour, Nick Mason, Roger Waters), Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page and Robert Plant, and Paul McCartney, with many others, all paying homage to the team’s unique visual brilliance.