Experience the Synth and Flamenco Fusion of Jonny Strykes’ Latest “Painted Love”

Jonny Strykes, the Nashville-based musician and producer, is back with another electrifying synth and piano ballad that showcases his sonorous voice. Produced by Strykes himself and Frank Delupo, this new tune also features the flamenco stylings of Delupo on guitar. The track is out now on Rapport Records, the indie label run by Strykes himself.

He released the Painted Love EP last Friday, April 14.

Painted Love, featuring the tracks “Painted Love” and “Save Yourself,” follows the recently released the singles “Love in Your Eyes” and “In the Morning.”

https://www.rapportlabel.com/jonny-strykes

https://jonnystrykes.com/

https://www.instagram.com/jonnystrykes/