Los Angeles Singer Tiana Kocher Releases Silky Duet “Slow It Down” with R&B Great Bobby V

Hot off a string of successful solo releases, rising R&B talent, Tiana Kocher, has teamed up with music legend Bobby V. on her latest single, “Slow It Down”. If the title sounds familiar, don’t be surprised. The name, as well as samples in the new track, pay homage to Bobby’s biggest hit, “Slow Down”.

“I’m really excited and grateful to release this song alongside one of R&B’s greats, Bobby V.,” says Tiana. “It’s been a long time since I released a song with another artist and I am beyond ecstatic with how this song turned out! I hope y’all enjoy… and don’t forget to ‘Slow It Down’.”

Based in Los Angeles, Tiana has been busy honing her craft and performing regularly around the city. She also recently graduated from college, created her own merch line, and started a women’s writing camp to highlight the women leading the music industry in LA. To top it off, Tiana is part of Golden Arch Cafe by McDonald’s, an intimate open mic setting recorded and hosted by MYX.

Coming up next for Tiana will be more new music releases, performances throughout the Summer and a full album release before the end of the year.

For more on Tiana, visit:

https://www.tianakocher.com/

https://www.facebook.com/tianakocherofficial

https://www.instagram.com/tianakocher/