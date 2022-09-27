Check out the all-new trailer and key art for Hulu’s upcoming “Solar Opposites” Halloween special. The episode will premiere on October 3!

Co-created by Justin Roiland (“Rick & Morty”) and Mike McMahan (“Rick & Morty”, “Star Trek: Lower Decks”), “Solar Opposites” centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food and fun stuff. In season three, this alien team strives to be less of a team and more of a family team.

Cast: Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Mary Mack, Sean Giambrone.

Credits: “Solar Opposites” is executive produced by Justin Roiland, Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel. The series is produced by 20th Television Animation.