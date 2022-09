Get ready for the six creepy tales!

Staring contest with the fridge monster. An Infinite maze of the hospital hallways and archive backrooms. A haunted road trip through the frozen remote highway. A dreadful funeral ceremony and a cursed elevator descending to the uncanny depths of the unknown.

Tour through liminal spaces filled with surreal events and uncanny strangers. Inspired by retro horrors of the PSX era.

Experience many more liminal spaces, surreal encounters and uncanny strangers in the full game. See you inside!