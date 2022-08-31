Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thrillers and the supernatural, and IFC Midnight announced today a theatrical run for the hotly-anticipated Shudder Original Italian thriller Dark Glasses beginning Friday, October 7 at the IFC Center in New York and at the Laemmle Glendale in Los Angeles, ahead of the film’s streaming debut on Thursday, October 13. Additional theaters, to be announced later, will follow beginning Friday, October 14.

The long-awaited return from Italian master of horror and acclaimed writer-director Dario Argento (Suspiria), the film stars Ilenia Pastorelli, Andrea Zhang and Asia Argento.

In Dark Glasses, an eclipse blackens the skies on a hot summer day in Rome – a harbinger of the darkness that will envelop Diana (Pastorelli) when a serial killer chooses her as prey. Fleeing her predator, the young escort crashes her car and loses her sight. She emerges from the initial shock determined to fight for her life, but she is no longer alone. Defending her and acting as her eyes is a little boy, Chin (Zhang), who survived the car accident. But the killer won’t give up his victim. Who will be saved?

Dark Glasses is written and directed by Dario Argento (Suspiria), produced by Urania Productions along with Conchita Airoldi and Laurentina Guidotti, and Getaway Films along with Brahim Chioua, Vincent Maraval and Noëmie Devide.