Razzennest is a horror film, satire, drama, ghost story and tale of survival told on a very improbable cinematic canvas. South African enfant terrible filmmaker and artiste-cineaste Manus Oosthuizen meets with Rotten Tomatoes-approved indie film critic Babette Cruickshank in an Echo Park sound studio.

With key members of Manus’s crew joining, they record an audio commentary track for his new elegiac feature documentary Razzennest. But the session goes down a different path… cazzart! The ultimate elevation of arthouse horror, just not as you might expect.

The film stars Sophie Kathleen Kozeluh, Michael Smulik, Anne Weiner, Roland Gratzer, Jim Libby, Bob Rose and Joe Dante as…. Joe Dante.

Grenzfurthner’s last film, Masking Threshold, landed at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and was recently acquired by Drafthouse Films for its streaming release later this year.