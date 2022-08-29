Get ready to devour more brains this October! Writer/director Dan O’Bannon (Alien, Lifeforce) puts an uproarious spin on the zombie apocalypse movie in 1985 cult classic The Return of the Living Dead, starring Clu Gulager (A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge), James Karen (Mulholland Drive) and Dan Calfa (Weekend at Bernie’s).

On October 11, 2022, SCREAM FACTORY will release The Return of the Living Dead Collector’s Edition in a 4K UHD™+ Blu-ray™ combo pack. Available for the first time being released on 4K UHD™ format, this highly anticipated release features New 4K scan (2022) from the original camera negative and comes loaded with bonus content. Loyal fans and collectors ordering from ShoutFactory.com will receive an exclusive rolled 18×24 poster featuring the original theatrical artwork, available while supplies last.

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to the cemetery, those brain-eating zombies are back and hungry for more tasty mortals. A fiendish mix of outrageous humor and heart-stopping terror, this “veritable smorgasbord of fun” (L.A. Herald Examiner) delivers skin-crawling jolts, eye-popping visuals, and relentless surprises! When an accident at a medical supply warehouse reanimates an army of corpses, they arise from their graves with a ravenous hunger… for human brains!