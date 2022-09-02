Stunning actress and singer Jonetta Kaiser is set to star in the NBC Peacock series adaptation of “Vampire Academy” from paranormal television experts Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre (“The Vampire Diaries,” “The Originals,” “Legacies”) to both write and executive produce, with Plec directing the series.

The highly anticipated fantasy horror invites fans to the new and exciting world of St. Vladimir’s Boarding School and a royal society of vampires and half-human dhampirs, and is set to premiere on Thursday, September 15.

Based on the bestselling novel by Richelle Mead, “Vampire Academy” comes a story of friendship, romance, and danger. In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women’s friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society.

One as a powerful Royal, the other a half-vampire Guardian trained to protect against the savage ‘Strigoi’ who threaten to tear their society apart. That is, if Royal infighting doesn’t do the job first. Kaiser will play ‘Sonya Karp’, quiet, careful and decidedly odd, Sonya is not of royal bloodline and sits out on the fringe of Moroi society, preferring to spend her time in the library or her gardens.

Not a person who likes a scene, nonetheless she has a quiet but profound power of her own. She is taken by surprise when a Dhampir Guardian named ‘Mikhail’ shows interest in her, a relationship that will expose both the brightest and darkest parts of her heart.

Vampire Academy is streaming September 15th on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3QnQTHk