Summoners, get ready for a sweet treat!

Com2uS, the creators of the world-renowned fantasy RPG franchise, Summoners War, have announced that its limited-time collaboration event for Summoners War: Sky Arena and the action-packed RPG Cookie Run: Kingdom is now live on the the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Summoners War fans can experience the collaboration with Cookie Run and win delectable rewards, sweet prizes and new characters. Players have the opportunity to collect five Cookies from Cookie Run: Kingdom, along with the chance to experience a series of crossover events with exciting new environments and enemies to battle from the Cookie Run universe.

Cookie Run: Kingdom Collaboration Details:

Collaboration Characters – Sky Arena players can now claim five new Cookies from Cookie Run: Kingdom, including GingerBrave, Hollyberry Cookie, Pure Vanilla Cookie, Madeleine Cookie and Espresso Cookie. Players can collect GingerBrave through a collaboration event and claim the remaining Cookies by summoning them through gacha. Besides GingerBrave, the other four Cookies are available in five different attributes. The Cookies can be obtained during the collaboration period only, but can be used in the game permanently.

– Sky Arena players can now claim five new Cookies from Cookie Run: Kingdom, including GingerBrave, Hollyberry Cookie, Pure Vanilla Cookie, Madeleine Cookie and Espresso Cookie. Players can collect GingerBrave through a collaboration event and claim the remaining Cookies by summoning them through gacha. Besides GingerBrave, the other four Cookies are available in five different attributes. The Cookies can be obtained during the collaboration period only, but can be used in the game permanently. Custard Cookie III Park and “Jellybean Farm” – Starting today, a new building called Custard Cookie III Park has been added to the game, where players can keep the Cookies together on the main page. Players can also build a Jellybean Farm on their Sky Island to produce Jellybeans, which is a new in-game currency that can also be earned and used through playing various in-game content.

– Starting today, a new building called Custard Cookie III Park has been added to the game, where players can keep the Cookies together on the main page. Players can also build a Jellybean Farm on their Sky Island to produce Jellybeans, which is a new in-game currency that can also be earned and used through playing various in-game content. Bear Jelly Balloon – Bear Jelly Balloon from Cookie Run: Kingdom will appear in Sky Arena. Players will be able to onboard five Monsters on the hot air balloon and deploy them to explore and collect in-game rewards.

Bear Jelly Balloon from Cookie Run: Kingdom will appear in Sky Arena. Players will be able to onboard five Monsters on the hot air balloon and deploy them to explore and collect in-game rewards. Special Dungeons – Special event dungeons will be available during the collaboration period only, allowing players to experience various Cookie Run: Kingdom elements including enemy characters, camera angle and background. Unlike the usual format, where the dungeon is preceded by each wave, this special dungeon will be in a format where the flow of the battle continues as characters march forward. Red Velvet Dragon, a boss of the dungeon from guild content in Cookie Run: Kingdom, will appear as the final boss through an update in September.

– Special event dungeons will be available during the collaboration period only, allowing players to experience various Cookie Run: Kingdom elements including enemy characters, camera angle and background. Unlike the usual format, where the dungeon is preceded by each wave, this special dungeon will be in a format where the flow of the battle continues as characters march forward. Red Velvet Dragon, a boss of the dungeon from guild content in Cookie Run: Kingdom, will appear as the final boss through an update in September. Trial of Ascension – Starting on September 15, the Cookies will make their appearance as the boss on every 10th floor of Trial of Ascension. A Cookie Run: Kingdom Scroll that only summons the Cookies will be available as a reward for clearing the 50th floor in Normal Mode.

Collaboration Special In-game Events: