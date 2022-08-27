Warner Bros. Games revealed an all-new trailer for Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming open-world, action role-playing game in development by Avalanche Software, scheduled to launch Feb. 10, 2023.

The “Sebastian Sallow’s Dark Legacy” gameplay trailer showcases some of the darker elements players will encounter, including a closer look at the game’s more dangerous locales, sinister foes and fearsome magical creatures lurking in the shadows. Focusing on one of Hogwarts Legacy’s optional companion questlines with Sebastian Sallow, the trailer also provides a glimpse at the Unforgivable Curses and difficult dilemmas players will face as they learn more about the Sallow family’s mystery and decide whether to engage with, or even embrace, the Dark Arts.

Starting August 25, Hogwarts Legacy will be available for pre-order on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles and PC via the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Steam and Epic Games Store.

The Nintendo Switch pre-order date will be revealed soon. All players that pre-order will be able to obtain the exclusive Onyx Hippogriff Mount upon completing the relevant quest.