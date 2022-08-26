Coffee Stain North, Coffee Stain Publishing and PLAION gave the world its very first look at Goat Simulator 3’s gameplay during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live. Get ready for shear multiplayer madness as Pilgor and her friends descend on the island of San Angora to show off their new tricks – from reckless tractor driving to getting their ‘om’ on with a spot of goat yoga.

Goat Simulator 3 is set to release on November 17th on PC exclusively via the Epic Games Store, as well as PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Pre-orders are available now both digitally and physically at most retail stores.