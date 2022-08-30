Humble Games and Old Moon announced that the mysterious action RPG Ghost Song will be launching on November 3, 2022 for PC, Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Game Pass. Fans can wishlist the game today for PC via the Humble Store and Steam, Xbox and PlayStation.

Strike out beneath the surface in search of answers in this atmospheric 2D adventure of self-discovery, ancient mysteries and cosmic terror. Explore winding caverns lit only by bioluminescent flora, battle strange and powerful creatures, and acquire new abilities to help you unearth this alien world’s long-buried secrets.

Descend deep into the darkness—only then will you learn (or is it remember?) the truth.