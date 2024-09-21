Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Gregg Allman with “Gregg Allman Band – Uncle Sam’s” Concert Recording

The life and legacy of legendary musician Gregg Allman continues to shine with the release of Gregg Allman Band – Uncle Sam’s, a full-length concert recording that marks the inaugural release from the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s personal archives. This historic performance, recorded on July 1, 1983, at Uncle Sam’s in Hull, Massachusetts, is now available via Sawrite Records, the posthumous label honoring Allman’s musical contributions.

This concert captures a pivotal moment in Allman’s career, showcasing his band as they embarked on a journey that would help solidify his chart-topping solo career. Fans can look forward to majestic renditions of iconic songs like “Queen of Hearts” from his 1973 Laid Back album, as well as “Sweet Feelin’” from Playing Up A Storm. Additionally, the performance includes unforgettable takes on Allman Brothers Band classics such as “Midnight Rider,” “Dreams,” and “Melissa.”

Though Allman passed away in 2017, leaving an irreplaceable void in the world of music, this recording stands as a powerful tribute to a true giant of American music. By 1983, Allman was a decade removed from the height of the Allman Brothers Band’s success. However, rather than resting on his laurels, he embraced the essence of his early days with the ABB by playing everywhere for anyone willing to listen. He formed a new band, featuring former ABB members Danny Toler on lead guitar and Frankie Toler on drums, along with Bruce Waibel on rhythm guitar, bassist Gregg Voorhees, percussionist Chaz Trippy, and a horn section led by Donn and Larry Finney.

Throughout 1983, the Gregg Allman Band hit the road relentlessly. Free from the internal tensions that had troubled the Allman Brothers Band in the mid-70s, Allman was able to focus purely on his music. “With my band,” Allman once remarked, “there’s only one cook in the kitchen.” On that summer night in Hull, MA, the band delivered a sold-out show at the intimate Uncle Sam’s, leaving the packed crowd exhilarated.

The concert kicks off with a haunting acoustic version of “Midnight Rider,” setting the tone for the evening. Allman’s soulful voice, accompanied by Danny Toler’s melodic guitar and the ethereal flute of Donn Finney, creates an unforgettable moment. The band’s chemistry is evident throughout the performance, whether it’s the sweeping, emotional delivery of “Dreams” or the high-energy take on “Trouble No More.” A standout moment comes during “Don’t Keep Me Wonderin’,” where Danny Toler’s epic three-minute guitar solo electrifies the room. The night concludes with a powerful rendition of “Statesboro Blues,” leaving the audience completely satisfied and showcasing Allman as both a masterful solo artist and a true road warrior.

Gregg Allman Band – Uncle Sam’s not only captures a moment of brilliance but also affirms Allman’s status as a major solo artist, setting the stage for future success, including his 1987 chart-topping hit, “I’m No Angel.” More importantly, the recording highlights Allman’s relentless spirit as a bluesman, traveling from town to town and leaving his indelible mark on each stage.

Born on December 8, 1947, in Nashville, Tennessee, Gregg Allman remains one of the most significant figures in rock ‘n’ roll. His distinctive, soul-filled voice and bluesy style helped shape American music. As a founding member of the Allman Brothers Band and throughout his illustrious solo career, Allman consistently proved himself as a prolific singer, songwriter, and musician. Hits like “Midnight Rider,” “Dreams,” “It’s Not My Cross to Bear,” and “Whipping Post” earned him a place in rock history. The Allman Brothers Band’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995, coupled with their 2012 Lifetime Achievement Award at the GRAMMYs, further cemented Allman’s legendary status.

In 2012, Allman reflected on his extraordinary life in his memoir My Cross to Bear, which became a New York Times bestseller. The book delves into his decades-long career, chronicling his struggles with loss, addiction, and personal challenges with wisdom and honesty. Through his music and his story, Gregg Allman left behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations of musicians and fans alike.

With the release of Gregg Allman Band – Uncle Sam’s, his music lives on, providing yet another chapter in the remarkable story of a true American music icon.