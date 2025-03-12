Digital Week – March 12

Mildred Burke, the first female wrestling superstar in the mid-20th century and the first female sports figure to earn a million dollars, is the focus of Ash Avildsen’s highly entertaining biopic: although it skims over some fascinating material, there’s a lot jammed into its 135-minute running time, as we meet Mildred and her protective mother Bertha, her trainer/husband/ex/adversary Billy Wolfe, the women who join her in the ring and even such colorful male wrestling characters as Gorgeous George and Vince McMahon Sr. (father of the McMahon we all know and loathe). Avildsen obviously learned from his father, John G. Avildsen (Oscar winner for “Rocky”), how to shoot action in the ring, but can’t keep melodrama to a minimum outside it. But the energetic cast keeps our interest: Emily Bett Rickards (who could be Margaret Qualley’s twin) is a phenomenal Mildred and Josh Lucas a properly slimy Billy, while the sterling supporting cast is led by Francesca Eastwood, Marie Avgeropoulos, Deborah Ann Woll and Kelli Berglund as the women in Mildred’s corner.