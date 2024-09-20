GloRilla Announces Debut Album GLORIOUS, Drops New Single “Hollon”

GloRilla has officially raised the bar once again. The rising star has just announced her highly anticipated debut album, GLORIOUS, set to drop on October 11. This studio release marks a major milestone for Glo, who has blazed a trail through the music industry with infectious hit records and high-profile collaborations that have earned her a dedicated fanbase worldwide. Fans who pre-order the album are in for a treat, as they’ll receive two instant gratification tracks: “Hollon” and the summer smash “TGIF.”

But the surprises don’t stop there. GloRilla has also dropped “Hollon” as her latest single, much to the excitement of her fans. The track had been teased several times on social media, where it quickly went viral. Fans couldn’t get enough of the snippet, recording their own videos and hyping the song’s release. Now, “Hollon” is finally here, and it’s yet another banger. In true GloRilla fashion, the CMG artist weaves through hard-hitting production with fierce bars about how she handles her business with her powerhouse crew of women. The track opens strong with Glo declaring, “He, you must not know what you just started (da fck) / Me and my btches go gnarley / Give a fck about this party / We gone step on sh*t regardless (stamp dat).”

This latest release is another step in a whirlwind year for the 25-year-old rapper, who has been dominating the charts and the airwaves. Back in April, Glo dropped her 12-track project Ehhthang, Ehhthang, which quickly became a fan favorite. The mixtape has already amassed over 550 million streams in the U.S. and catapulted GloRilla further into the spotlight. Two of the project’s biggest hits, “Yeah Glo” and “Wanna Be” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, not only climbed to the Top 10 on Urban Radio but also joined her anthem “TGIF” on the Billboard Hot 100. All three tracks peaked within the Top 30, with “Wanna Be” claiming the #1 spot on the Rhythmic Radio chart, and “TGIF” still climbing the charts as it cracked the Top 10 this week.

Beyond her music, GloRilla has made waves on the live stage and in major cultural moments. She was an opening act on Megan Thee Stallion’s sold-out Hot Girl Summer tour earlier this year, adding even more excitement to the show. She’s also made appearances as a presenter at high-profile events like the ESPYs, iHeartRadio Music Awards, and Billboard Women in Music.

With GLORIOUS on the horizon, it’s clear that GloRilla’s star is only rising higher. Fans and industry insiders alike are eagerly awaiting to see what’s next from this unstoppable force.