Mia Goth reprises her iconic villain in Pearl, arriving on Blu-ray (+ DVD + Digital) and DVD November 15 from A24 and Lionsgate. Co-written by Ti West (X, The Innkeepers, The Sacrament, The House of the Devil) and Mia Goth in her feature film writing debut. You can also buy an exclusive Blu-ray package at Walmart featuring new artwork.



Synopsis:

Filmmaker Ti West returns with another chapter from the twisted world of X in this astonishing follow-up to the year’s most acclaimed horror film. Trapped on her family’s isolated farm, Pearl must tend to her ailing father under the bitter and overbearing watch of her devout mother. Lusting for a glamorous life like she’s seen in the movies, Pearl’s ambitions, temptations, and repressions all collide in the stunning, Technicolor-inspired origin story of X’s iconic villain.



Cast:

Mia Goth X, A Cure for Wellness, Suspiria

David Corenswet We Own This City, Hollywood, TV’s “The Politician”

Tandi Wright Jack the Giant Slayer, TV’s “The Returned,” “Nothing Trivial”

Matthew Sunderland Out of the Blue, The Nightingale, The Little Death

Emma Jenkins-Purro TV’s “The Brokenwood Mysteries”



Blu-ray/DVD Features: