New Limited Edition of Classic Action Game Cuphead Now Available for Pre-Order

A new Limited Edition version of the award winning Cuphead is available now for pre-order at cuphead.iam8bit.com for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One. The retail Limited Edition of Cuphead is set to launch on June 20 at retailers worldwide and the iam8bit exclusive Collector’s Edition is also still available for purchase.

Cuphead is a classic run and gun action game heavily focused on boss battles. Inspired by cartoons of the 1930s, the visuals and audio are painstakingly created with the same techniques of the era, i.e. traditional hand drawn cel animation, watercolor backgrounds, and original jazz recordings.

The Limited Edition retail version of Cuphead includes a myriad of exciting goodies for fans such as:

Exclusive Ms. Chalice Fall Down Figure

Delicious Last Course DLC Expansion

Six Collectible Cuphead Funnies Cards

Cuphead Club Membership Card

Exclusive Interior Art by Studio MDHR

Since its launch in 2017, Cuphead has become a household name with the title selling more than 12 million units worldwide and spawning its own Netflix series. Players will be able to get the full Cuphead experience with this Limited Edition and Studio MDHR, with partners iam8bit and Skybound Games, have given players a multitude of options to add Cuphead to their physical game collections.