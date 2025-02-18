Anima Flux is Playable on Steam Deck

Exciting news for all Steam Deck owners! Anima Flux is fully playable on Steam Deck, bringing the immersive co-op Metroidvania experience to handheld gaming.

One of the most exciting aspects of Steam Deck is the ability to take your favorite games on the go, and Anima Flux is no exception. Whether you’re diving into solo mode or teaming up with a friend via Steam Remote Play, you can now enjoy all the action-packed gameplay, intricate puzzles, and intense combat wherever you are.

Optimized for Handheld Play

We’ve tested Anima Flux extensively on Steam Deck to ensure smooth performance and an enjoyable experience. Controls feel natural, and the game’s retro sci-fi aesthetics truly shine on the handheld’s display. Whether you prefer playing docked or in handheld mode, you’ll be able to enjoy a seamless adventure through the dystopian world of Anima Flux.

Join the Action!

If you already own Anima Flux, just fire up your Steam Deck and start playing! And if you haven’t tried it yet, now is the perfect time to jump in and experience the thrilling co-op Metroidvania action anytime, anywhere.