BEYBLADE X World Championship Takes Over Walmart: Your Shot at Tokyo Begins Now!

3, 2, 1, Let It Rip! This summer, Walmart stores across North America are transforming into high-energy battle arenas as the BEYBLADE X World Championship launches into full spin. Starting in June, young bladers ages 8 to 12 will have the chance to compete in regional tournaments at select Walmart locations in the U.S. and Canada.

These in-store showdowns are more than just friendly matches—they’re the first step on the path to glory. Winners will earn the ultimate prize: a trip to Tokyo, Japan, to represent their country at the World Championship finals at Tokyo Tower on October 11–12, 2025.

Fans will battle using tops from Hasbro’s BEYBLADE X toy line, including the newly released BEYBLADE X Soar Phoenix 9-60GF Deluxe String Launcher Set and the portable BEYBLADE X Clash and Carry Beystadium Battle Arena—both available in the U.S. and Canada. These gear upgrades are perfect for practice and competition alike.

“We’re thrilled to bring the excitement of BEYBLADE X to Walmart stores across North America this summer,” said a representative from ADK Emotions NY. “These tournaments offer some of our youngest Bey-fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to connect, compete, and showcase their skills on a global stage.”

Whether you’re a seasoned blader or new to the game, this is your chance to show your spirit and spin your way toward international stardom. With the championship road running through Walmart, all eyes are on North America’s next Beyblade legend.

Let it rip—and may the best blader win!

Participating Walmart U.S and Canada locations include:

U.S. June 7: Humble, TX (6626 FM 1960 Rd E, Humble, TX 77346) June 7: Kissimmee, FL (1471 E Osceola Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34744) June 14: Houston, TX (5655 E Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX 77015) June 14: Kissimmee, FL (2855 N Old Lake Wilson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34747) June 21: Marietta, GA (2795 Chastain Meadows Pkwy, Marietta, GA 30066) June 21: Bentonville Film Festival* June 28: Rogers, AR (4208 Pleasant Crossing Blvd, Rogers, AR 72758) June 28: Marietta, GA (1785 Cobb Pkwy S • Marietta, GA 30060) July 12: Dallas, TX (1521 N Cockrell Hill Rd, Dallas, TX 75211) July 12: Middle Island, NY (750 Middle Country Rd, Middle Island, NY 11953) July 19: Dallas, TX (15757 Coit Rd, Dallas, TX 75248) July 19: Teterboro, NJ (1 Teterboro Landing Dr, Teterboro, NJ 07608) July 26: Chula Vista, CA (1360 Eastlake Pkwy, Chula Vista, CA 91915) July 26: Bridgeview, IL (10260 S Harlem Ave. Bridgeview, IL 60455) August 2: San Diego, CA (3382 Murphy Canyon Road, San Diego, CA 92123) August 2: Bedford Park, IL (7050 S Cicero Ave, Bedford Park, IL 60638)



*Not a Walmart retail location

Canada June 7: Vancouver (3585 Grandview Hwy. Vancouver, BC V5M 2G7, Canada) June 7: Toronto (2245 Islington Ave, Toronto, ON M9W 3W6, Canada) June 14: Saint Jerome (1030 Bd du Grand Héron Saint-Jérôme, QC J7Y 5K8, Canada) June 14: Vancouver (3585 Grandview Hwy. Vancouver, BC V5M 2G7, Canada) June 21: Calgary (7979 11 St SE Calgary, AB T2H 0A7, Canada) June 21: Quebec City (1700 Boulevard Lebourgneuf Quebec City, QC G2K 2M4 Canada) July 5: Dartmouth (90 Lamont Terrace Dartmouth, NS B3B 0B5, Canada) July 5: Orleans (3900 Innes Rd. Orléans, ON K1W 1K9, Canada)



These locations and dates are subject to change, so fans can stay in tune with the most up-to-date information by visiting Beyblade.com/WorldChampionship2025.