Blitz Champz NFL Card Game Now Available at Walmart for the Holiday Season

Just in time for the football holiday season, all 32 NFL team editions of Blitz Champz, the fast-paced, family-friendly football card game, will be available at Walmart. Created by women’s football champion and entrepreneur, Adrienne Smith, Blitz Champz brings the excitement of the gridiron to football game days for fans of all ages.

Blitz Champz is an easy-to-learn card game, for 2-6 people, with the goal of being the first player to score 21 or more points. Blitz Champz uniquely blends strategy and competition, making it the perfect addition to any family gathering, tailgate party, or even classroom activity as playing Blitz Champz reinforces math skills for students in grades 3-8.

With its debut at Walmart, Blitz Champz is set to become one of the hottest gifts of the holiday season. Starting this month, fans can find their favorite NFL team’s Blitz Champz card game at their local Walmart store or purchase on Walmart.com.

Adrienne Smith, a wide receiver for the U.S. women’s national tackle and flag football teams, developed Blitz Champz to share her love for the game and encourage more people to get involved with football. Blitz Champz offers a fun and competitive way to experience football, with simple rules that make it accessible for players as young as 7 years-old, as well as seasoned football enthusiasts.