Dippin’ Dots Brings Fun to the Freezer Aisle with New Ice Cream Sundaes

Dippin’ Dots, the original beaded ice cream and category leader, today announced the upcoming launch of its new Dippin’ Dots Ice Cream Sundaes, marking the brand’s first expansion into the grocery freezer space. For the first time, Dippin’ Dots fans will be able to enjoy the beloved beaded ice cream brand in a new format in individually portioned cups —perfect for everything from family movie nights and birthday bashes, to those simple after-work or after-school “treat yourself” moments.

The deluxe, three-tiered sundae comes in two fan-favorite flavors, Cookies ‘n Cream and Cotton Candy. Each sundae cup is packed with delectable dots, cookie pieces, creamy ice cream, and topped with a delicious, flavored sauce.

Dippin’ Dots Ice Cream Sundaes will debut at Kroger beginning in January 2025 with plans to roll out to additional retailers throughout the year. Each box will include four, 4-ounce sundae cups at a suggested retail price of $6.99.