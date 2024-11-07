Fall in Love with Pumpkin – Again: Cold Stone Creamery Brings Back Pumpkin Pie in the Sky for the Season!

Get ready, fall fanatics—Cold Stone Creamery is welcoming back the ultimate seasonal comfort dessert: Pumpkin Pie in the Sky! For a short, sweet window from November 1 to November 30, this fan-favorite flavor is here to satisfy all your cozy cravings. Imagine the rich, nostalgic tastes of Thanksgiving packed into every bite, combining the creaminess Cold Stone is known for with all the warmth and spice of fall.

Crafted with top-notch ingredients, Pumpkin Pie in the Sky serves up that perfect pumpkin kick, balanced with just the right touch of holiday sweetness and spice. So whether you’re getting a head start on Thanksgiving or just diving into sweater weather vibes, this is the treat to get you there—warm, spicy, and everything nice. Don’t wait long though; this limited-time flavor will be gone before you know it!