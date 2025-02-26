MyFitnessPal Unveils Its 2025 Winter Release

MyFitnessPal, the number 1 global nutrition and food tracking app, announced its 2025 Winter Release, a suite of new features and updates empowering members to build healthier habits and achieve their goals—all designed to make tracking easier and more effective for real life. With the 2025 Winter Release, MyFitnessPal members benefit from:

Voice Log

Builds consistent tracking habits and supports healthier lifestyles, this Premium feature uses voice-to-text technology to simplify nutrition tracking. Members can say what they ate, and the app will suggest matches to help log meals faster and easier. Voice Log complements other Premium features like Barcode Scan and Meal Scan.

Weekly Habits

Helps members build healthy routines through manageable, one-week goals like increasing their protein intake or eating more vegetables. Developed with input from registered dietitians and MyFitnessPal’s Scientific Advisory Council, the feature aligns with the SMART goal framework for lasting habit formation. Members can track their progress, celebrate small wins, and stay motivated by focusing on progress over perfection. This feature is available globally for free in English-speaking territories on iOS and Android.

Food Suggestions

Food Suggestions highlights recommended foods, carefully curated by registered dietitians, to help members increase their intake of essential nutrients like protein and fiber. Each suggestion comes with easy-to-follow prep tips, offering practical, actionable ways to incorporate these nutrient-dense foods into daily meals, making healthy eating more accessible and convenient. Members can filter their food suggestions by three dietary preferences, including vegan, vegetarian, or pescatarian, and can log them directly into their diary for seamless tracking. Food Suggestions is currently available to US English-speaking members.

Food Database Enhancements

Makes tracking faster, easier, and more accurate, saving members time while improving nutritional accuracy of their logs. With a smarter search algorithm, dietitian-curated best match results, and refined data, it’s easier than ever to find and log the right foods. Updated Food Group Insights brings awareness to a member’s food intake by providing them with an overview of the number of foods they logged in a week categorized by food groups.

For more information on MyFitnessPal, visit www.myfitnesspal.com or download the app for free or upgrade to Premium via the App Store or Google Play for $79.99 per year.