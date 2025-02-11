Mrbeast and Moose Toys Announce Mrbeast Lab Animated Shorts Inspired by Popular Toy Line

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Moose Toys and YouTube megastar MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) are taking their hit toy line, MrBeast Lab, to new heights with a series of animated shorts. Created in collaboration with Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, the animation powerhouse behind Robot Chicken and Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., the shorts will debut in Fall 2025.

The series follows a team of characters inspired by MrBeast Lab as they battle the Shroud, a sinister force from another dimension. Using secret high-tech innovations hidden beneath MrBeast’s content studio, the team modifies Hybrid Beasts for the ultimate showdown to save their world.

“This is the perfect moment to take the MrBeast Lab world to the next level with animation,” said Jeffrey Housenbold, CEO of MrBeast Industries. “Fans will get to dive deeper into the adventure like never before.”

Industry veterans Matthew Senreich (Robot Chicken) and Sam Levine (DC League of Super-Pets, Wreck-It Ralph) will lead the project. Stoopid Buddy Stoodios co-founder Senreich praised Moose Toys for embracing the studio’s signature storytelling style, while Levine teased “crazy explosive storylines” that will bring the MrBeast Lab world to life.

The decision to expand MrBeast Lab comes after its record-breaking success in the toy market. MrBeast Lab Mutators ranked #1 in U.S. Action Figure sales (August–December 2024), while MrBeast Lab Swarms 2-figure and 5-figure Packs were the top-selling collectible figures during the same period. The brand also won Circana’s 2024 European Toy Award for top-gaining property in the Action Figure category.

“We’re doubling down on our investment in MrBeast Lab,” said Paul Solomon, CEO of Moose Toys. “These action-packed shorts will bring a whole new dimension to the brand and give kids an exciting new way to connect with the characters.”

With a powerhouse team and a dedicated fanbase, the MrBeast Lab animated shorts promise to deliver high-energy, boundary-pushing storytelling that will take the brand beyond the toy aisle.