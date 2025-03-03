Banana Republic Debuts Exclusive Capsule Collection Inspired by the HBO Original Series The White Lotus

Banana Republic, a Gap Inc. brand, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, debuts an exclusive capsule collection inspired by HBO’s Emmy-winning series, The White Lotus. This limited-edition collection channels the show’s signature escapism and intrigue through Banana Republic’s legacy of craftsmanship and storytelling.

“Our heritage, rooted in travel, meets the world of The White Lotus with a thoughtfully crafted collection that is both aspirational and attainable, said Meena Anvary, Head of Marketing for Banana Republic. This collection celebrates a sense of discovery and wit through a premium lens. Featuring tropical and vintage-inspired prints from our archives and landscapes of Thailand — it embodies the spirit of adventure.”

Taking its cues from the series’ third season, set in Thailand, The White Lotus x Banana Republic collection captures the spirit of adventure and travel through fashion. The 24-piece collection features ultra-packable men’s and women’s apparel and accessories with rich hues of turquoise, navy, red, and yellow infuse the collection, alongside graphic prints and fluid silhouettes.

Banana Republic’s dedication to exceptional craftsmanship is reflected throughout the collection, featuring premium fabrics such as sustainable European Flax linen (pre-washed for a lived-in softness), lightweight cotton poplin, and 100% silk. From lightweight knits to relaxed, resort-ready pieces, the collection allows customers to embrace an adventurous mindset, whether preparing for a getaway or simply elevating their everyday wardrobe.

To bring the collection’s narrative to life, the campaign features The White Lotus Season 3 cast member Patrick Schwarzenegger alongside model, podcast host and The White Lotus aficionado, Shanina Shaik. The campaign’s intimate portraits reflect an elevated yet accessible lifestyle that defines both The White Lotus and Banana Republic.

“The Banana Republic The White Lotus collaboration brings the show to life with the perfect mix of effortless and vacation style,” said Patrick Schwarzenegger. “Banana Republic’s attention to quality and craftsmanship with this collection is impressive.”

The Banana Republic x The White Lotus collection launches March 6, 2025, in 26 select stores nationwide and online at www.bananarepublic.com. Prices range from $40 to $300.

The new season of The White Lotus is now streaming on Max, Sundays at 9 pm ET/PT.