Complex Presents Takashi Murakami X Mlb Limited Edition Collection for 2025 Mlb Tokyo Series

Complex is unveiling an exciting new collaboration between legendary Japanese contemporary artist Takashi Murakami and Major League Baseball (MLB) with the Takashi Murakami x MLB Tokyo Series Collection, launching March 7, 2025. This limited-edition release celebrates the 2025 MLB Tokyo Series, where the Chicago Cubs will face off against the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers at the Tokyo Dome on March 18-19.

Murakami, known for his bold, colorful designs, fuses his signature aesthetic with MLB’s most iconic teams, creating an exclusive lineup of apparel, collectibles, and memorabilia. Fanatics will offer a range of products, including Nike MLB t-shirts, hoodies, and limited jerseys featuring top players like Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Seiya Suzuki, and Mookie Betts. The collection also includes Topps trading cards, New Era caps, Rawlings baseballs and gloves, Victus bats, totes, keychains, and more.

In a special addition, Murakami’s Ohana Hatake brand will debut exclusive Surippa Ohana slides, blending his signature flower motif with the Cubs and Dodgers logos. Collectors will also have a chance to score the 2025 Topps x Murakami MLB Tokyo Series Matchup Set ($120), featuring 25 cards with rare parallels and autographs, including a one-of-one dual-autograph card of Murakami and Ohtani.

Fans can shop the collection on Complex.com, Fanatics.com, MLBShop.com, and select stadium stores. Additionally, exclusive Complex pop-ups in Los Angeles (March 7-9) and Tokyo (March 8-21) will offer immersive experiences, showcasing Murakami’s visionary artistry alongside MLB history.

With this groundbreaking partnership, art and baseball collide, bringing a fresh, collectible twist to the game’s global celebration.