Apple TV+ Debuts Thrilling Trailer for Second Installment of “WondLa” Trilogy

Apple TV+ released the thrilling trailer for the continuation of the beloved animated adventure trilogy “WondLa,” with season two set to debut globally on April 25, 2025. Hailing from Skydance Animation and based on Tony DiTerlizzi’s New York Times bestselling book series “The Search for WondLa,” the series is showrun and executive produced by Bobs Gannaway.

This second installment of the series features a star-studded voice cast, including Jeanine Mason (“Roswell, New Mexico”) as Eva, Emmy Award winner Brad Garrett (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) as Otto, Gary Anthony Williams (“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows”) as Rovender, Alan Tudyk as Cadmus Pryde and many more. Emmy Award nominee Teri Hatcher (“Desperate Housewives”) returns as the voice of Eva’s new caretaker. New cast members include John Kim (“Cruel Intentions”) as Hailey and Ana Villafañe (“Castro’s Daughter”) as Eva 8.

This futuristic coming-of-age story follows 16-year-old Eva 9 as her epic journey continues and she uncovers startling truths about her past and the world she calls home. Picking up from season one’s shocking cliff-hanger, Eva is drawn toward the promise of home — but new discoveries only lead to more unanswered questions. As she searches for the truth, Eva finds herself pursued by a relentless force that believes she holds the key to something far greater than she ever imagined. In a season brimming with revelations, sacrifice and an existential fight for survival, Eva must choose where she truly belongs.