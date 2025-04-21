Tom Hardy Leads All-Star Cast in Netflix Action Thriller ‘Havoc’

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Netflix has revealed the new trailer and poster for Havoc, the high-octane thriller debuting on the streaming service on April 25. Starring Tom Hardy, the film was written and directed by Gareth Evans (The Raid, Gangs of London).

In Havoc, Walker (Hardy) is a bruised detective fighting his way through the criminal underworld threatening to engulf his entire city. In the aftermath of a drug deal gone wrong, Walker finds himself with a number of factions on his tail: a vengeful crime syndicate, a crooked politician, as well as his fellow cops. When attempting to rescue the politician’s estranged son, whose involvement in the drug deal starts to unravel a deep web of corruption and conspiracy, he is forced to confront the demons of his past.

The cast also includes Jessie Mei Li, Justin Cornwell, Quelin Sepulveda, Luis Guzmán, Michelle Waterson, Sunny Pang, Jim Caesar, and Xelia Mendes-Jones, with Yeo Yann Yann, Timothy Olyphant, and Forest Whitaker.