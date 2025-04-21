Gripping Thriller “The Stolen Girl” is Out Now on Disney+

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

The five-part psychological drama launches exclusively on April 16, 2025, on Disney+ worldwide. In the U.S., Freeform will roll out episodes weekly at 10:00 PM ET beginning April 16, 2025, and episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

The gripping trailer takes us to the heart of suburbia where life is not quite as tranquil as it first seems.

When Elisa (Denise Gough) and Fred Blix’s (Jim Sturgess) daughter, Lucia (Beatrice Cohen), goes missing after what appears to be a normal sleepover with a school friend, the couple’s mundane existence spirals into chaos.

Elisa is forced to embark on a high-stakes cat-and-mouse chase across Europe to discover the shocking truth about her daughter’s disappearance. Exactly why did the enigmatic Rebecca Walsh (Holliday Grainger) take her daughter? Was Lucia a random target? What personal price will she have to pay to get her back?

As Elisa starts to fit the pieces together, chaotically persistent journalist Selma Desai (Ambika Mod) reports live, relentlessly ripping apart her family life at every turn. Slowly the unsettling truth emerges – Rebecca didn’t want any child; she wanted Lucia – and what started as a textbook abduction is quickly evolving into something much darker…