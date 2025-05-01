Bono’s Stories of Surrender: A Rock Legend Unplugged

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Bono: Stories of Surrender offers an intimate, electrifying look at one of rock’s most iconic voices. Adapted from his acclaimed one-man stage show, Stories of Surrender: An Evening of Words, Music and Some Mischief…, this film peels back the layers of Bono’s extraordinary life. It’s not just a concert or a biography—it’s a deeply personal journey through the moments and relationships that have defined him as a son, husband, father, activist, and global rockstar.

Set against the atmospheric backdrop of New York’s Beacon Theatre, the film blends exclusive, never-before-seen footage with stripped-down performances of U2 classics that have shaped generations. But here, the songs are more than anthems—they are milestones in Bono’s story, each one revealing another piece of his heart and history.

What makes Stories of Surrender stand out is Bono’s willingness to surrender his larger-than-life persona and speak candidly about the family, friends, and faith that have both challenged and sustained him. With trademark wit and raw honesty, he shares stories that range from mischievous childhood adventures to profound reflections on love, loss, and activism.

The performance is as much about connection as it is about music. Bono invites the audience into his world, creating an evening that feels less like a spectacle and more like an intimate conversation between old friends. The blend of storytelling and song strikes a powerful chord, offering new layers of meaning to even the most familiar U2 hits.