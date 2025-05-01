The Untold Story of Lee Soo Man and the Rise of K-pop Coming to Prime Video

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Acclaimed filmmaker Ting Poo, celebrated for her moving 2021 documentary Val about actor Val Kilmer, returns with a new project that shifts the spotlight to the world of music — and not just any music, but the global force that is K-pop. Her latest documentary, Lee Soo Man, is a captivating portrait of the man whose vision helped shape an entire cultural movement.

Lee Soo Man, the founder of SM Entertainment, is often called the father of K-pop. But Lee Soo Man goes deeper than titles. It traces his extraordinary journey from modest beginnings in South Korea to becoming the mastermind behind one of the most influential entertainment empires in the world. Through rare footage, insightful interviews, and Ting Poo’s signature storytelling, the film unpacks how Lee’s bold ideas and relentless ambition not only transformed Korean pop culture but also positioned South Korea as a global cultural powerhouse.

Under his leadership, SM Entertainment launched the careers of superstars like BoA, TVXQ, Girls’ Generation, EXO, and NCT — groups that would go on to break records and shatter language barriers worldwide. But beyond the glitz and glamour, Lee Soo Man reveals the innovative strategies and enduring challenges that defined Lee’s path, offering viewers a richer understanding of the K-pop phenomenon that captivates millions today.

Directed with nuance and heart, Ting Poo’s Lee Soo Man is more than a biography; it’s a tribute to ambition, innovation, and legacy. Whether you’re a longtime K-pop fan or new to its magnetic world, this documentary promises to shed light on the visionary who helped put South Korea on the global cultural map.

Prepare to be inspired.