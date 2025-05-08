Jessica Biel & Elizabeth Banks Star in ‘The Better Sister’ on Prime Video

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Prime Video has officially revealed the premiere date and first look at The Better Sister, a gripping new limited series starring and executive produced by Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks. Based on the bestselling novel by Alafair Burke, the eight-episode thriller will debut globally on May 29, 2025, with all episodes available to stream in over 240 countries and territories.

This intense crime drama dives into the complicated bond between two estranged sisters whose lives collide after a shocking murder. Biel plays Chloe Taylor, a successful media executive living an enviable life with her husband Adam (Corey Stoll) and their teenage son Ethan (Maxwell Acee Donovan). Meanwhile, Banks portrays Nicky Macintosh, Chloe’s struggling sister, who’s fighting to stay afloat. Their worlds are torn apart—and then intertwined—when Adam is brutally killed, and a devastating family secret comes to light.

Joining the stellar cast are Kim Dickens as Detective Nancy Guidry, Bobby Naderi, Gabriel Sloyer, Gloria Reuben, Matthew Modine, and Lorraine Toussaint. The series is helmed by acclaimed director Craig Gillespie (Pam & Tommy) and guided by showrunners Olivia Milch (Ocean’s 8) and Regina Corrado (Mayor of Kingstown).

Produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Tomorrow Studios (the team behind One Piece), The Better Sister promises high-stakes drama, family intrigue, and edge-of-your-seat suspense. The first-look images released hint at the moody, stylish atmosphere viewers can expect when the series lands this spring.

Mark your calendars: The Better Sister premieres May 29 exclusively on Prime Video.