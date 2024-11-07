Bring Home the Holidays with Corner Bakery’s Peppermint Delights and Gift Card Bonus

Corner Bakery Cafe is bringing festive flavors and holiday cheer with its new seasonal menu and a special winter gift card promotion! Known for its delicious pastries, gourmet sandwiches, savory soups, and fresh salads, Corner Bakery is ready to brighten up the season.

For a limited time, the holiday menu features a lineup of white chocolate peppermint drinks and seasonal treats, perfect for cozying up on a chilly day or enjoying anytime:

White Chocolate Peppermint Iced Latte – A refreshing mix of espresso over ice, rich white chocolate sauce, and cool peppermint syrup.

– A refreshing mix of espresso over ice, rich white chocolate sauce, and cool peppermint syrup. White Chocolate Peppermint Creamy Cold Brew – Smooth vanilla sweet cream cold brew blended with white chocolate sauce and a hint of peppermint, perfect for sipping on the go.

– Smooth vanilla sweet cream cold brew blended with white chocolate sauce and a hint of peppermint, perfect for sipping on the go. White Chocolate Peppermint Latte – Signature espresso with creamy white chocolate sauce and a dash of peppermint for a festive twist.

– Signature espresso with creamy white chocolate sauce and a dash of peppermint for a festive twist. Cranberry Orange Muffin – A sweet-tart blend of cranberry and orange, baked to holiday perfection. Available for both catering and individual purchase.

To make gift-giving even sweeter, Corner Bakery Cafe is offering a holiday gift card promotion. Get a $5 bonus card with each $25 gift card purchase, or with any of these items:

One $5 Bonus Card with a large cinnamon crème cake, half-dozen assorted baby bundts, or a tray of cookie bites or bar bites.

Two $5 Bonus Cards with a dozen assorted baby bundts.

Whether you’re gathering with friends or looking for the perfect treat, Corner Bakery’s selection of holiday goodies has something for everyone. Choose from cinnamon crème cakes, sweet crisps, brownie bites, red sugar cookies, and more to bring a little extra magic to your celebrations.