The Last of Us Season 2 Premiere: What to Expect

The highly anticipated second season of HBO’s Emmy-winning drama The Last of Us is set to premiere on Sunday, April 13, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available for streaming on Max. This season will consist of seven episodes, promising another gripping chapter in Joel and Ellie’s journey.

Set five years after the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie find themselves facing new threats, not only from the dangerous world around them but also within their own strained relationship. As they navigate an increasingly unpredictable landscape, their bond is tested like never before.

Pedro Pascal returns as Joel, alongside Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, and Rutina Wesley as Maria. New cast members include Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac. Catherine O’Hara also joins as a guest star.

With its intense storytelling, emotional depth, and stunning cinematography, The Last of Us continues to redefine video game adaptations. Fans can expect another season filled with heart-stopping moments and powerful performances.