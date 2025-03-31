HIDIVE Rocks Spring 2025 with Rock is a Lady’s Modesty

Anime and music lovers alike have something to look forward to this spring! HIDIVE has officially added Rock is a Lady’s Modesty to its simulcast lineup for the Spring 2025 season. The highly anticipated coming-of-age drama, based on Hiroshi Fukuda’s manga, is set to premiere exclusively on HIDIVE starting April 3.

This electrifying series follows Lilisa Suzunomiya, a young woman thrust into the refined world of an elite all-girls’ academy after her mother remarries a real estate tycoon. Forced to abandon her passion for rock music, Lilisa struggles to conform—until she stumbles upon a hidden drummer in an old school building. Together, they reignite their love for music, challenging the school’s expectations and embracing their rebellious spirits.

John Ledford, President of HIDIVE, expressed excitement about the addition, stating, “This new series is sure to ‘rock’ audiences with both its music and coming-of-age storyline. Anime fans will not want to miss it!”

Directed by Shinya Watada (A Certain Scientific Railgun T), with series composition by Shogo Yasukawa (Food Wars!), and character design by Risa Miyadani (Tiger & Bunny 2), the anime is produced by BN Pictures. Akira Sekine stars as Lilisa Suzunomiya, alongside Miyuri Shimabukuro as Otoha Kurogane.

With its blend of high-energy rock music and an emotionally charged storyline, Rock is a Lady’s Modesty promises to be a standout title this season. Be sure to tune in on HIDIVE when it premieres on April 3!