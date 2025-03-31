HACKS Season 4 Premiere: Everything You Need to Know

Comedy lovers, rejoice! The award-winning Max Original series HACKS is making its highly anticipated return with Season 4, premiering Thursday, April 10, at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET. The ten-episode season kicks off with a two-episode debut, followed by weekly releases. Fans can expect an exciting rollout, with episodes seven and eight dropping together on May 15, leading up to the season finale on May 29.

What to Expect in Season 4

This season, tensions are at an all-time high as legendary comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and her once-estranged writer Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder) push forward with their ambitious goal: launching a groundbreaking late-night show. As they navigate the cutthroat entertainment industry, expect plenty of sharp wit, power struggles, and laugh-out-loud moments.

A Star-Studded Cast

Returning fan favorites include Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Mark Indelicato, and Rose Abdoo, alongside notable additions such as Julianne Nicholson, Michaela Watkins, Bresha Webb, and Eric Balfour. Guest stars this season include Helen Hunt, Tony Goldwyn, Kaitlin Olson, and more.

With multiple Emmy, Golden Globe, and Critics Choice Awards, HACKS continues to set the gold standard for comedy television. Mark your calendars—this is one season you won’t want to miss!