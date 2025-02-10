The Young Avengers: Marvel’s New Teen Heroes

February 9th, 2005, marked a bold new chapter in Marvel Comics with the debut of the Young Avengers #1. As the original Avengers disbanded, a group of determined teenagers stepped up to fill the void. The initial team consisted of Patriot as their leader, the tech-wielding Iron Lad, a young Hulk-powered hero, and the magical Wiccan.

Their emergence quickly drew attention from multiple parties. While newspaper magnate J. Jonah Jameson hired Jessica Jones to investigate their identities, veteran heroes Captain America and Iron Man tracked the team with intentions to shut them down for their own safety. A pivotal wedding rescue incident introduced future teammates Kate Bishop and Cassie Lang to the group.

The situation came to a head at the abandoned Avengers Mansion, where Iron Lad revealed a crucial secret during a confrontation with Captain America and Iron Man. Despite initial opposition, the Young Avengers proved themselves worthy successors by protecting the world in the original team’s absence, establishing their own legacy in the Marvel Universe.