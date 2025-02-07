First Look: The Revolutionary NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.2 S – Nikon’s Fastest 35mm Lens Ever

Nikon has just raised the bar in wide-angle lens technology with their groundbreaking NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.2 S. This remarkable piece of glass represents a significant milestone, being the fastest 35mm lens in Nikon’s storied history. Let’s dive into what makes this lens truly special.

The foundation of this revolutionary lens lies in Nikon’s Z-mount system. With the widest lens mount of any full-frame mirrorless camera system, it has enabled Nikon’s engineers to push the boundaries of what’s possible in lens design. This innovative mount system has already proven its worth with the exceptional NIKKOR Z 85mm and 50mm f/1.2 lenses, but the new 35mm might be the most exciting addition yet.

The Perfect Blend of Wide-Angle and Bokeh

What sets this lens apart is its unique ability to combine a wide-angle perspective with the kind of background blur typically associated with longer focal lengths. For photographers and videographers, this means the ability to capture sweeping, immersive scenes while maintaining the capability to create stunning subject separation through that ultra-fast f/1.2 aperture.

Filmmakers will find plenty to love about this new lens. It comes equipped with a generously sized manual focus ring that supports linear focus and direction reversal, catering to different shooting preferences. The 11 rounded diaphragm blades are electronically controlled, ensuring smooth, gradual exposure transitions – a crucial feature for professional video work.

The lens’s technical specifications are equally impressive. With a minimum focusing distance of just 0.3 meters, it allows for intimate portrait work despite its wide-angle nature. The lens features an 82mm filter thread, maintaining consistency with Nikon’s other f/1.2 primes. Its symmetrical design ensures that light follows the most direct path possible through the lens, resulting in exceptional edge-to-edge clarity, even at wide apertures. This clarity is further enhanced by dual ARO and mesomorphous coatings that reduce internal reflections and maximize contrast.

Conclusion

The NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.2 S represents more than just another lens in Nikon’s lineup – it’s a testament to what’s possible when innovative design meets cutting-edge technology. Whether you’re a portrait photographer looking to create environmental portraits with unique perspectives, or a filmmaker seeking that perfect blend of wide-angle view and shallow depth of field, this lens opens up new creative possibilities that were previously unattainable.

For photographers and videographers who demand the ultimate in optical performance, this new addition to Nikon’s S-line series of professional lenses might just be the game-changer they’ve been waiting for. The combination of wide-angle versatility and unprecedented light-gathering capability makes it a compelling option for anyone looking to push their creative boundaries.