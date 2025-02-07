RITZ Welcomes Fans to the RITZ Salty Club in Its Debut Big Game Spot

For over 90 years, RITZ has been a staple snack, making game days more delicious with its signature buttery, salted crunch. As one of the fastest-growing salty snack brands, RITZ continues to surprise fans with fresh and unexpected ways to enjoy the iconic cracker. This year, it’s making history with its first-ever Super Bowl commercial, leaning into its saltiness—both in flavor and attitude.

Set to air during the first quarter, the 30-second spot takes viewers inside the “RITZ Salty Club,” a fictional lounge located in Utah’s salt flats. Here, some of the “saltiest” personalities gather, including Hollywood’s own Aubrey Plaza and Michael Shannon, known for their dry wit and deadpan humor. The two engage in a battle of playful sarcasm, celebrating their famously salty personas while munching on RITZ Crackers.

As the banter unfolds, the commercial introduces other delightfully salty characters—a teenager glued to her phone, a grumpy toll booth operator, and more. The set is filled with clever salt-themed details, from a “NO SMILING ALLOWED” sign to a RITZ-shaped ice sculpture. But the biggest surprise comes when music superstar Bad Bunny enters the scene, excitedly proclaiming his love for RITZ. His enthusiasm doesn’t quite fit the Salty Club’s vibe, leading to a humorous exchange where Plaza and Shannon question whether he truly belongs. In the end, Bad Bunny proves he has a salty side too, uniting everyone over their shared love of RITZ.

Created by The Martin Agency, Gifted Youth, and PXP, and directed by comedy veteran Jake Szymanski, the ad perfectly blends humor, celebrity charm, and cultural relevance. According to Tanya Berman, Mondelēz Senior Vice President Biscuit, the Super Bowl offers a rare chance to elevate a brand, and RITZ is embracing the moment with a fun, lighthearted approach.

With its debut on advertising’s biggest stage, RITZ isn’t just a game-day snack—it’s a cultural phenomenon. Whether you’re salty or sweet, there’s one thing everyone can agree on: nothing beats the taste of RITZ.