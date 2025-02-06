Scam Inc: How Cyber Criminals Built a Black Market Bigger Than Drugs

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

"Scam Inc" tells the story of a predatory, multi-billion dollar industry emerging from the shadows and why victims fall prey to it.

The Economist released “Scam Inc”, a new, deeply-reported, eight-episode limited podcast series exploring the sophisticated, multi-billion dollar industry of online scams.

Scam Inc is hosted by Sue-Lin Wong, The Economist’s South-East Asia correspondent and host of “The Prince”, a multiple award-winning podcast series about China’s leader Xi Jinping. For “Scam Inc”, Wong follows the trail from the collapse of a bank in rural Kansas into the heart of a vast, global, underground economy of fraud, human trafficking, corruption and money laundering.

“The rise of the online scam industry is the most shocking story you’ve never heard of,” said Wong. “It’s taking over whole cities and countries as it spreads around the world. And scammers are now using not just crypto but also the most sophisticated AI, malware and psychological manipulation—and they’re coming for all of us.”

“Scam Inc” is the fourth limited series created for Economist Podcasts+, The Economist‘s podcast subscription. Subscribers to The Economist and Economist Podcasts+ will have exclusive access to the entire series. The first three episodes will be available to non-subscribers.

The entire series can be found here.