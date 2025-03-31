I Am Love: A Tale of Passion, Identity, and Transformation

From the visionary Italian director Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name, Challengers), I Am Love (Io sono l’amore) is a mesmerizing exploration of love, identity, and personal awakening. Starring the incomparable Tilda Swinton, the film delves into the life of Emma, a Russian woman who has adapted to the refined yet rigid world of her wealthy Italian husband’s family. Despite her esteemed position as a mother and matriarch, Emma struggles with an unshakable sense of emptiness—until she meets Antonio, a gifted young chef and a friend of her son.

Through the sensuality of food, nature, and desire, I Am Love weaves a story of forbidden passion and self-discovery. Swinton delivers a masterful performance, embodying Emma’s transformation with breathtaking nuance. The film, nominated for Academy Award, BAFTA, Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice, and BIFA honors, is a testament to Guadagnino’s ability to craft deeply emotional and visually striking cinema.

With a stellar cast including Flavio Parenti (To Rome with Love), Alba Rohrwacher (Maria), and Edoardo Gabbriellini (Holiday), I Am Love immerses viewers in a world of grandeur and longing. A feast for the senses, it captivates with its lush cinematography, evocative soundtrack, and meticulous attention to detail.

Now, audiences can experience this critically acclaimed masterpiece as I Am Love becomes available on digital starting April 14. Whether watching for the first time or revisiting its intoxicating beauty, this film is a must-see for lovers of cinema that challenges, seduces, and lingers long after the credits roll.

