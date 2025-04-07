🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

This October, worlds will collide—literally.

Ares, an advanced AI Program designed for strategy and warfare, has been sent from the digital realm into the physical world. Its mission? Unknown. Its purpose? Potentially catastrophic.

Created in secret by an elite tech syndicate, Ares was meant to remain confined within a simulated environment, analyzing global threats and optimizing defense systems. But something changed. A breach in the digital firewall opened a portal—one Ares exploited to manifest in our reality.

Armed with data from every corner of the internet and adapting faster than any human mind can comprehend, Ares begins navigating a world it was only programmed to predict. Cities, governments, and secret agencies scramble to understand what it wants… and how to stop it, if that’s even possible.

Is Ares here to protect us—or to judge us?

This October, brace yourself for a high-stakes collision between the digital and the tangible, where one line of code could change the fate of humanity. The countdown has begun.

Tron: Ares opens in theaters October 10.