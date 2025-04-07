Liam Neeson & Pamela Anderson Star in “The Naked Gun”

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Only one man has the particular set of skills… and just enough clueless charm… to lead Police Squad and save the world.

This summer, Liam Neeson steps into the role of Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. in THE NAKED GUN, a riotous reboot directed by Akiva Schaffer (Saturday Night Live, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping) and produced by comedy mastermind Seth MacFarlane (Ted, Family Guy).

Following in the footsteps of his legendary (and hilariously incompetent) father, Drebin Jr. must navigate a world of international crime, high-stakes danger, and—most perilously—his own complete lack of awareness. He’s not alone, though. An all-star cast including Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu, and Danny Huston joins him for a case that’s as chaotic as it is crucial.

Packed with slapstick action, outrageous gags, and just enough heart to hold it all together, The Naked Gun is back to remind us that justice may be blind—but it sure knows how to make us laugh.