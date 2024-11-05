Cruel Intentions Television Series Premieres November 21 on Prime Video

Get ready to indulge in the most salacious guilty pleasure of the year! Prime Video unveiled the enticing official trailer and key art for Cruel Intentions and announced all eight episodes of the highly anticipated series will premiere November 21 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Twenty-five years after the iconic film captivated audiences with its provocative drama, sex, and scandal, this series introduces a new class of cruel characters who are ready to take their games and manipulation to a whole new level. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the film or new to the twisted tale, the series promises binge-worthy fun that audiences won’t want to miss.

In this new adaptation, Cruel Intentions follows the elite students of Manchester College, a Washington, D.C.-adjacent university, where reputation means everything, fraternities and sororities are the gold standard, and two ruthless step-siblings, Caroline Merteuil and Lucien Belmont, will do anything to stay on top of the cutthroat social hierarchy. After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Greek Life system, they’ll do whatever is necessary to preserve their power and reputation – even if that means seducing Annie Grover, the daughter of the Vice President of the United States. Hearts will be broken, loyalties will be tested, and secrets will be revealed in this modern-day royal court that is Manchester College.

Cruel Intentions stars Sarah Catherine Hook as “Caroline Merteuil”, Zac Burgess as “Lucien Belmont”, Savannah Lee Smith as “Annie Grover”, Sara Silva as “Cece Carroway”, John Harlan Kim as “Blaise Powell”, Khobe Clarke as “Scott Russell”, Sean Patrick Thomas as “Professor Hank Chadwick”, and Brooke Lena Johnson as “Beatrice Worth”.