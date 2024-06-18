David Gilmour Makes Latest Album A Family Affair

David Gilmour, legendary guitarist and co-leader of Pink Floyd, is set to release his first new album in nine years. Titled Luck and Strange, the album will be available on September 6, 2024, via Sony Music.

Gilmour’s latest album was recorded over five months in Brighton and at Mark Knopfler’s British Grove Studios in London. The production was a collaborative effort between Gilmour and producer Charlie Andrew, known for his work with bands like Alt-J. This partnership brought a fresh perspective to Gilmour’s music, with Andrew challenging Gilmour to explore new directions and sounds.

One of the notable aspects of “Luck and Strange” is the involvement of Gilmour’s family. Polly Samson, Gilmour’s wife and long-time collaborator, penned many of the lyrics, which touch on themes of mortality and aging. Their daughter, Romany Gilmour, contributes harp and vocals on the track “Between Two Points,” while their son, Gabriel Gilmour, provides backing vocals.

The album also features contributions from several prominent musicians, including bassist Guy Pratt, drummers Steve Gadd and Adam Betts, and keyboardists Rob Gentry and Roger Eno. Additionally, the album includes a special appearance by the late Pink Floyd keyboardist Richard Wright, with recordings made during a 2007 jam session at Gilmour’s home.

The tracklist includes eight new songs and a reworked version of “Between Two Points” by The Montgolfier Brothers. Fans can look forward to a blend of Gilmour’s signature guitar work and fresh, innovative compositions.

Tour and Promotion

Gilmour will support the album with a tour starting in September 2024, where fans can experience his new music live. The album will be available in various formats, including vinyl, CD, and digital, each featuring artwork by renowned photographer and designer Anton Corbijn.

David Gilmour’s “Luck and Strange” promises to be a compelling addition to his illustrious discography, offering a mix of reflective lyrics and innovative music that both honors his legacy and explores new creative horizons.