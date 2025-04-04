Digital Week – April 2

When Andy Kaufman died, at age 35 of cancer in 1984, many people thought it was a hoax, another crazy act in a career filled with them—from Latka in the sitcom “Taxi” to wrestling with women and alter egos that were aggressively more obnoxious, Kaufman rewrote the rules of and went beyond comedy to a place few others dared to go. Alex Braverman’s loving portrait has archival clips and interviews with Kaufman along with amusing and even poignant reminiscences by friends and colleagues Danny DeVito, Marilu Henner, Steve Martin and Laurie Anderson (who tells one of the best Andy stories). Most personal are appearances by several women in his life, including his last girlfriend Lynne Margulies. There are missteps—Garry Shandling’s name is misspelled at one point—but this is a touching tribute to a unique talent gone too soon.