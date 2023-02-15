Digital Week – February 14

Obviously a labor of love, Steven Spielberg’s most personal film is also, unsurprisingly, one of most sentimental—as well as an often exhilarating and touching journey through his own life story, with many of the sequences that show a boy falling in love with movies and then moviemaking among the most thrilling he’s ever committed to celluloid. Those indelible moments include his obvious wink to the audience in the final shot (preceded by a gloriously grumpy cameo by director David Lynch as director John Ford) and mitigate the bumpy parts of the ride, like the pet monkey scenes, too-fluttery Michelle Williams as Spielberg’s beloved mother and no-talent Seth Rogen ruining every scene he’s in as the young hero’s uncle. The 4K transfer looks immaculate; extras comprise three making-of featurettes with interviews with Spielberg and his cowriter Tony Kushner, along with the cast and crew.