Digital Week – March 23

The original “Rocky,” winner of the 1976 best picture Oscar and directed with precision by John G. Avildsen, remains the ultimate rags to (almost) riches fairy tale nearly a half-century later. Too bad its sequels got progressively more gimmicky, from II’s perfectly plausible rematch with Apollo Creed to III’s comic version of fighting Mr. T (as Clubber Lang) to IV’s “us vs. them” Cold War battle with Russian Ivan Drago. Stallone becomes less appealing with each successive movie, while Talia Shire—heartbreaking in the original—has little to do as the stories progress. Still, there are those always exciting boxing sequences. This set brings together the first four films—and a director’s cut of IV, for their first foray onto UHD, looking superlatively grainy throughout. An extra Blu-ray disc collects the extras, mostly from the original movie but also a new, hour-long “Making of Rocky vs. Drago: Keep Punching,” with Stallone himself as our guide.